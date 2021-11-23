The battle for the Sixth District continues as three ballots were opened Tuesday at the Board of Elections, giving Democratic candidate William Kennedy a one-vote lead, 776-775, over Republican Chris Voccio.
The focus is now on the last affidavit of an independent voter.
The history of the ballot is convoluted. First deemed inadmissible by both the Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Lora Allen and Republican Deputy Commissioner Mike Carney as of Thursday, Carney has changed his mind.
“I will be changing my ruling on the back of the Affidavit Ballot envelope to reflect my decision and not risk the possibility of being accused of silencing (the voter’s) voice that she intended to be heard on Election Day,” Carney wrote in an email to Allen.
Carney also noted he would not open the envelope until both Allen and he are in agreement or a legal action requires both of them to do so.
John Conklin, director of Public Information at New York State Board of Elections, weighed in on the legal ramifications, citing Election Law 9-209.
“If they can’t agree, they put the ballot aside and it gets counted in three days,” Conklin said after being asked in a phone interview. “That’s what 9-209 says. ... ‘Unless directed otherwise by an order from a court.’ ”
Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg, however, was adamant that the piece of law presented by Conklin did not apply in this case.
“On the fourth one they did agree. They both said it shouldn’t be opened,” Joerg said, noting that he believed Carney could not legally change his mind on a ballot.
He also referred to another piece of Election Law, 16-106, which showed that, “If a court determines that the person who cast such a ballot was entitled to vote at such election, it shall order such a ballot to be cast and canvassed if the court finds that ministerial error by the board of elections or any of its employees caused such ballot envelope not to be valid on its face.”
In this case proceedings have until 20 days after the initial judgement on Nov. 18 by both Allen and Carney.
“We’re not just going to open it up in three days,” Joerg continued. “The only way it’s going to get open is if somebody brings a court proceeding upon the initial determination that it shouldn’t be open.”
If the vote does get opened and it brings the race into a tie, a vote by a majority in the Niagara County Legislature will determine the winner.
Voccio, the candidate with the most to gain from the ballot, said it was “unsurprising” to find out that one of the three Democratic voters actually went to him.
“About a third of Democrats voted for me,” he said. “That’s the only way I could get to the numbers I got to.”
Voccio said that the hand recount of votes next week might make the last affidavit moot, but if not, he wants all votes counted and believes the rest of the Republican Party stands with him on this.
“If necessary we’ll go to court," he said. "We’re hoping that cooler heads will prevail and we don’t have to go to court, and that the Democratic Party will eventually realize that everyone’s voice should count. Let’s open the ballot.”
“She might have voted for Kennedy. I don’t know what her vote is, but let’s find out by opening it up and counting it with the three Democrats we opened today.”
