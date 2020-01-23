Ex-finance director confronted at city hall

Former city finance director Scott Schrader said he went to the treasurer's office inside city hall on Wednesday because he had a question about an issue related to his paycheck.
His visit prompted a response from a pair of police officers who were sent by a city attorney to greet him. Deputy Corporation Counsel Jason Cafarella said employees told him that Schrader was seen at a computer behind a counter in the treasurer's office.
Schrader, who resigned his post at the end of December, said he visited Treasurer Sue Mawhiney's office because he wanted help straightening out a paycheck issue that he said involved accumulated vacation time for which he was not compensated.
During his visit, Schrader said, he was "accosted" by officers from Lockport Police Department.
"I was met by two officers by the treasurer's office who wanted to escort me out of the building at the direction of Jason Cafarella," Schrader said.
Cafarella said he believes, based on the text messages he received, the incident occurred sometime between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Mawhiney, who was present the whole time, said Schrader did come in to discuss his payroll issue with her, and that's normally what should occur in the event of a problem.
"I was getting ready to walk him out and, when I opened the door, the police were there," Mawhiney added.
Cafarella said Schrader should have taken his payroll complaint to either human resources, the mayor's office or the corporation counsel's office, not the treasurer's office.
Mawhiney said no one from her office called the police, indicating she did not consider Schrader a threat. She said she was confused about why police were called.
"I guess I don't know what the problem was. He is a taxpayer in the City of Lockport, so I regularly have taxpayers in my office," Mawhiney said.
Mayor Michelle Roman and Caferella both say they were told by city employees that Schrader was behind the counter in the office and at a computer.
Both Schrader and Mawhiney denied Schrader was ever on a computer during his visit.
Schrader said he finished his business after talking with the payroll office and then left city hall.
He said he had "every right to be in that building" and added that the hostile environment he experienced was the reason he quit his post.
"That's the environment that's been created by this mayor, which is part of the reason I left," Schrader said.
Mawhiney said the environment created on Wednesday morning is not an environment that she wants for anyone.
Asked whether the corporation counsel's office was looking into the Wednesday incident, Cafarella said he could not confirm or deny whether an investigation was in progress.
