Ex-SPCA board members air shelter concerns

"Dire."
That's how a former member of the SPCA of Niagara Board of Directors describes the current operation of the Lockport Road shelter.
"Dysfunctional."
The description another former board member gave when asked about the interactions between directors and the shelter's management and its board president.
"Burned-out."
That's the reason one former board president gave for resigning from the board in the wake of a near constant flow of community complaints directed at the organization.
It is the kind of chaos that engulfed the SPCA of Niagara on New Year’s Day 2012 when the Lockport Road shelter was rocked by charges of mismanagement and maltreatment of the animals in its care. A Gazette investigation showed the agency was engaged in the mass killing of animals then and individuals who recently left the agency say it is experiencing some of the same problems now.
"This is what blew things up in 2011," former board member Bryan Barish said of the current state of the shelter's operations. "And if nothing gets done about it, it's going to destroy the shelter."
Barish bases that claim on what happened in the wake of the Gazette probe. After an independent investigation of the shelter’s operations, by the former executive director of the Erie County SPCA, confirmed what the Gazette had found, the then executive director was fired and the agency’s entire board of directors resigned.
Barish was one of the 13 new directors who replaced the ousted board in May 2012. He and the others spearheaded the conversation of turning the shelter into a "No Kill" facility.
"I was the last (director) standing," Barish said. "The most senior director now has less than three years experience."
He worries that lack of institutional memory will imperil the shelter. That concern is shared by another former board member, Donna Shepard.
"I think (the board) is headed the wrong way," Shepard said.
Barish, Shepard and former board member Jennifer Pitarresi all resigned their posts during a board meeting on Nov. 13. They followed former board President Bob Richardson and former board members Nicolas Pelosino and Dan Mezhir, who resigned earlier this year.
Former board members said Richardson, who also joined the board in the wake of the 2012 scandal, left because he was becoming "burned-out" by an increasing stream of complaints about the shelter operations. Shepard said when questions were raised about whether the No Kill shelter was following proper protocols for euthanizing animals, it was the last straw for Richardson.
"Bob quit," Shepard said. "He didn't want to deal with the crap."
Richardson was succeed, by the board's vice president Susan Agnello-Eberwein. Former directors said that was when the board began to become dysfunctional tensions increased between some of the board members and the agency's current Executive Director Tim Brennan.
"Secret meetings, the lack of transparency is what (the dysfunction) stems from," Barish said. "Some of us really sounded the alarm."
Shepard said in her three and a half years on the board, members would routinely circulate complaints or concerns among themselves. She said Agnello-Eberwein put a stop to that practice. Agnello-Eberwein insisted that complaints or concerns should only be shared with Brennan.
"When things went to her and Tim," Shepard said, "they went nowhere."
Barish echoed that belief.
"Susan didn't ant any one warning about the past," Barish said. "She didn't want us to question staff on the stuff that was happening again. She didn't want to hear from us. We used to let everyone know what was going on and every time we did that, she stopped it."
Agnello-Eberwein has denied those charges.
She has described the former directors as "disruptive" and said they wanted to be involved in the shelter's day-to-day operations, which was best left to staff.
"She wants to handle everything herself, with (Brennan) and not be open and honest," Shepard said.
Shepard and Barish also said that Brennan is resistant to oversight from the board.
Barish said Brennan told the board, "I'm not doing anything unless I feel it needs to be done."
"Things are spiraling out of control," Barish said. "I've been working for a long time to fix things (at the shelter). I'm not going down with the ship."
