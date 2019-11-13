Ex-Xerox employee guilty in credit union robbery, murder

ROCHESTER -- A federal court jury has convicted a Rochester man in the Aug. 12, 2003, armed robbery of the Xerox Federal Credit Union.
The panel reached its verdict after a five-week trial, convicting Richard Leon Wilbern in the death of Raymond Batzel. Wilbern, 59, faces a sentence of life in prison for his conviction.
In early 2016, the FBI reopened its investigation into the crime, based on newly enhanced photos from cameras inside the credit union. Billboards with the photos were placed in Rochester and Niagara Falls based on information that the suspect could have been from the Cataract City.
Federal prosecutors said Wilbern entered the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Rochester on the morning of Aug. 12, 2003, carrying a large brief case and an umbrella, wearing an FBI raid jacket, sunglasses, a U.S. Marshals badge, and a wig.
He then told a credit union employee that he was there to conduct a security check. After encountering some resistance from the employee, Wilbern pulled two guns out of the briefcase and told the employee to get cash from a teller station.
As Wilbern told other employees and customers inside the credit union office to lie on the floor, he shot and killed Batzel near the front door. Wilbern then took aim at a customer who had just entered the credit union.
He shot and wounded that customer as the man tried to turn and run.
After the shootings, Wilbern returned to the front desk of the office, where he demanded and received a large amount of cash from the credit union tellers.
Wilbern fled the scene, but left behind the umbrella, which was subsequently tested and discovered to contain his DNA.
In November 2011, Webster Police investigators transferred the DNA sample to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in New York City. At that time, OCME had developed the expertise and facilities necessary to perform a DNA testing on trace amounts of evidence.
In December 2011, the DNA profile created by OCME was placed in a local and state data base, but there were no positive hits.
After mounting the billboard campaign in March 2016, a concerned citizen contacted the FBI and indicated that the person who committed the crime was likely a former Xerox employee named Richard Wilbern. The citizen indicated that Wilbern had worked for Xerox prior to the robbery but had been fired.
The citizen also said they recognized Wilbern’s face from the billboard photos.
In July 20016, FBI agents met with Wilbern regarding an unrelated matter and obtained a DNA sample from him when he licked and sealed an envelope. That envelope was sent to OCME, and after comparing the DNA profile from the envelope to the DNA profile previously developed from the umbrella, the office determined there was a positive match.
