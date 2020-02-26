Exchange Club circus may end run after this year

The Lockport Exchange Club will hold its 60th annual circus this year.
Organizers say, however, that it may be the final show ever.
In November, the Lockport Exchange Club, in light of declining membership, sought another volunteer service organization to take over the circus. Organizers say they have not yet been able to find another organization willing to take over the event and they do not intend to put on a circus next year.
"Our club has struggled this year, but our guys got together. We did a lot of hard work. Probably twelve of us got together. We worked very hard," club member David Wohleben said, adding that the club's membership is down to about 21 right now.
The 60th Exchange Club Circus will be held at the Kenan Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
According to Exchange Club member Brian Costello, acts will include Buffalo Aerial Dance, the Mike Hartman Band, Nels Cremean, Lockport Flips, Karate Ken's and clowns. Buffalo Aerial Dance, which is owned by Erica Cope, is a new addition this year.
Costello said it is possible this year might be the final show. He stressed that he doesn't want that to be the case and hopes that can change.
"We'd love for it to exist for the community. We don't know how it can continue to exist with so few members," Costello said.
Jim Berry, a club member, echoed Costello's thoughts, saying community members have told him "universally" that they want the event to continue.
Without the Exchange Club circus, there would be a void for a cheap family entertainment event in February, several members said.
Wohleben noted that money raised from the circus goes right back into the community.
"We take nothing," Wohleben said.
Costello said around $8,000 to $10,000 is raised annually from the event.
Costello said he remains hopeful that the Exchange Club will experience a resurgence in members like it did in the early 1980s when there were just 12 to 14 members.
"All of a sudden, they had a resurgence," Costello said.
If the circus does not return next year, Wohleben said he believes it will be more difficult to restart.
"You'd lose all your sponsors. All that corporate knowledge would be gone. It's tough to get back," Wohleben said.
Exchange Club President Ralph Cammare said his organization supports more than 25 community organizations and programs, including the YMCA and YWCA, Eastern Niagara Hospital, Lockport Public Library, high school hockey, midget baseball, Blazer Drum Corps, adult day care, the Lockport soup kitchen, American Red Cross and South Lockport Volunteer Fire Co.
