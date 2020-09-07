Exchange Club flags to note tragedy of 9/11

The Erie Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club will commemorate the tragedy of 9/11 with a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 11, when members will set up 100 3-by-5-foot American Flags at Kenney Field, Brighton Road and Colvin Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda.
These flags were originally displayed in the Exchange Club’s Healing Field during 2016 with the names of those who lost their lives in those attacks attached on the flags.
"The terrible tragedy of 9/11 puts us all on the front lines and reminds us to always remain vigilant,” Ron Sciandra, Exchange Club president, said.
“"Our first responders should be thanked for their public service — while others are running away from harm, they put themselves in the immediate line of danger as they did on 9/11/2001,” he continued.
The club will have an information table set up during the day near the display with highlights of its 9/11 Memorial Healing Field that will again take place at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda next year, from Sept. 10 through Sept. 12, 2021.
Anyone who would like more information on this event or would like to join in on the 2021 festivities is invited to stop by the Exchange Club table.
“We should never forget those who gave their lives for our freedoms and these 3,000 innocent people should be always remembered, not just during this day,” Bob Pecoraro, immediate past president of the Exchange Club, said. "The terrible tragedy of 9/11 puts us all on the front lines and reminds us to always remain vigilant."
