Buffalo-based Consumer Credit Counseling Service has been selected by New York State to help secure workers' benefits for those who were excluded from the federal COVID-19 stimulus effort.
CCCS, which has offices in Lockport and Niagara Falls, is one of three organizations in Western New York chosen to assist individuals accessing the new Excluded Workers Fund.
The first one of its kind in the nation, the fund provides financial assistance to New Yorkers who lost income during the pandemic and were left out of various federal relief programs, including unemployment and benefits such as direct payments, according to the state Department of Labor. Among the left-out were undocumented adults and workers with nontraditional jobs.
The $2.1 billion fund, established in the 2021-2022 state budget, was effected on Aug. 1. According to CCCS' Noelle Carter, the fund can provide up to $15,600 per excluded worker.
To be eligible for Excluded Worker benefits, a worker must show that they: have lived in New York state before March 27, 2020, and continue to reside here; were not eligible for and did not receive Unemployment Insurance or any other COVID-19-related income relief or other benefits from the state or the federal government; had income less than $26,208 in the 12 months prior to April 2021; and lost at least 50% of weekly work-related earnings or household income at any point in time between Feb. 23, 2020, and April 1, 2021, due to full or partial unemployment, or unavailability to work due to becoming responsible for a household following the death or disability of the head of household.
The Excluded Worker Fund application is available in 13 different languages. Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply online. Applications will not be accepted by mail.
For more information, visit https://dol.ny.gov/EWFApply and / or contact CCCS at (716) 712-2060 or www.consumercreditbuffalo.org.
