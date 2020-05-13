Whether folks are complying with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order, requiring social distancing and the wearing of face masks in public, may depend on who you ask.
"I have some people who are telling me how great it is that people are social distancing and wearing masks when they're out," Falls Police Superintendent Tom Licata said. "And I have other people who are telling me nobody's obeying (Cuomo's executive order) and asking what we're doing about it."
Licata believes the reality lies somewhere between the two extremes.
Enforcement of Cuomo's NY on Pause executive orders falls primarily to the state police. But as a practical matter, Licata said, they're aren't anywhere close to enough troopers to handle that task.
"The responsibility for enforcement does, and doesn't fall entirely on state police," the Falls police superintendent said. "There just aren't enough troopers to take on every Pause complaint. So they pass to local police departments. We are getting them. And we are investigating them."
Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott said his department has received the complaints and city officers have educated people on the requirement of the PAUSE orders.
"Some are are valid. Some aren't. Some you have to say you have to make sure you've got your social distance, your masks," Abbott said."It's new to everybody and anybody if they are in violation, I prefer to think it's due to a lack of education."
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said there is a gradual progression of how to enforce the orders, with it starting with law enforcement seeking voluntary compliance and then education of why the business or individual might be violating the PAUSE orders.
If a party isn't complying, the next step would be to have a town or city issue a citation for violating the municipalities ordinance. It could then rise to a violation of Section 12 of Public Health Law, and eventually penal law charges, like disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal nuisance or second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
"You could quickly rise through all those kind of progressive measures to a point where somebody is refusing to break up their gathering, and it could rise to the level of a penal law criminal violation, but that would be last resort," Wojtaszek said, noting this is completely hypothetical.
Niagara County law enforcement hasn't had cases that have gone that far, Wojtaszek said.
If someone were to punished for violating the PAUSE orders, the court date would be scheduled months ahead of time, as the courts currently are only hearing absolutely necessary cases.
Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he told his staff to focus on voluntary compliance and education first.
"The approach that I wanted my staff to take, was we want voluntary compliance first. So, and then if we get a call because there wasn't voluntary compliance then the next factor i would like you to use is education ... There is so many people struggling because of this PAUSE order, so the last thing i wanted my people to do is go out and charge people ... for not following these orders," Filicetti said.
Filicetti said most cases simply involve a need for education and most people are compliant.
He added that the person calling in a complaint also might not know the business they are reporting followed the proper avenues to get clearance from the state.
Filicetti said they receive complaints from either the state hotline set up for PAUSE or through the 911 center. The reports are then divided up with local law enforcement agencies as well.
"There is people on both sides of the fence of this," he said of the calls. "There is people that say to the people that are calling mind your own business, and then there is people on the other side that say these pause orders are in effect to keep people healthy ... We're just trying to mediate these things."
Abbott said he doesn't believe the orders have been a hinderance for his department.
He echoed the sheriff and district attorney saying most have been compliant.
"The majority of the people are complying. It's those few isolated instances," Abbott said. "I haven't seen anything to the level of that we would charge something like a criminal nuisance but it's there."
