Executive session dominates Lockport council meeting

The Lockport Common Council met for more than an hour on Wednesday, but most of that time was spent in “executive session,” discussing pending unknown legal action.
The open work session was televised live on Lockport Community Television (LCTV), but less than five minutes after starting, viewers were cut out from the meeting completely. An executive session is a term for any block within an otherwise open meeting in which contents of the discussion are treated as confidential and outsiders are not allowed to see or hear the discussion.
Prior to entering the executive session on Wednesday, officials said the topic was “litigation.”
Meanwhile, also discussed briefly prior to the private meeting was the need to call for a public hearing at next week's council meeting to discuss an $800,000 community development block grant that will benefit first-time buyers.
Council members thanked alderwoman-at-large Ellen Schratz for her recent efforts at conducting a highly successful holiday lights home decorating contest in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schratz thanked everyone who participated and added that she hoped the contest would be even bigger and better in 2021.
In one other topic discussed briefly, an undisclosed auditing firm is slated to make a brief presentation to the council next week regarding city utilities.
City Hall remains closed to the public because of COVID. The public is asked to call the department related to their inquiry to discuss their needs. Issues will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
In-person meetings must be scheduled by appointment only and all guests must have a health screening before they're allowed to enter the Municipal Building. Access to city hall can be made in person via the police department entrance only, located on the north side of the building.
Phone calls will continue to be answered between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.