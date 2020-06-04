Expanded testing to include protesters

New York state is expanding COVID-19 criteria to include any person who attended any recent protests in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the expanded criteria during his daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday where he encouraged any individual who attended a protest to get a test.
"Testing is the most immediate data we have on where we are in this pandemic, giving us a fast snapshot of how many people are being infected," Cuomo said. "Our numbers have been going down every day, but now we have tens of thousands of people who have been protesting statewide that could lead to new spread of the virus. We're going to open the testing facilities for all people who were at a protest statewide and encourage any individual who attended any protest to be responsible and get tested."
Cuomo also announced that the State Department of Financial Services will issue an emergency regulation to help businesses and consumers who suffered damage from looting and vandalism by requiring New York State-regulated insurance companies to expedite the resolution and payment of related insurance claims based on similar emergency relief applied in the aftermath of Super Storm Sandy.
Additional relief provided by the emergency regulation will include allowing policyholders to make immediate repairs to damaged property if necessary to protect health or safety, and to submit claims with reasonable proof of loss, including photos, so businesses don't have to wait for police reports to file a claim. The emergency regulation will also offer small businesses and consumers the option to resolve disputes through an impartial mediation process paid for by the applicable insurer.
The Governor also announced that medical schools statewide will be allowed to reopen on June 22, following appropriate precautions, in order to safely prepare for and welcome new cohorts of medical students this summer and fall.
Also on Thursday, Cuomo confirmed an additional 1,048 cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 375,133 confirmed cases.
In Niagara County, officials announced 14 new positive cases, bringing the total number countywide to 1,104. The county reported 214 active cases, with 202 isolating at home and 12 being treated in area hospitals. To date, there have been 70 deaths tied to the virus in Niagara County and 820 residents have recovered.
