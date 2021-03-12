The Lock Tenders Tribute monument will grow from three to eight figures this year, according to David Kinyon, chairman of the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation.
The life-sized sculpture, set on a stairway between Lockport Locks 34-35 and the original Flight of Five locks, is the work of Youngstown sculptor Susan Geissler.
The first three lock tender figures, each weighing about 275 pounds, were installed last year. Five more are scheduled to be installed this summer and six more the following year. The tribute is essentially a re-creation of a historic photo of canal workers sitting at the exact same spot generations ago.
At Wednesday's virtual Common Council meeting, Kinyon presented city officials with ambitious plans for the coming year and an update on several accomplishments last year in the locks district, despite numerous cancellations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among them were successful beautification efforts, thanks in great part to the efforts of volunteers Bill and Peg Mayberry, as well as the introduction of a new Flight of Five Lock Tenders Tour, which attracted about a dozen different groups.
“Most importantly, we're now able to offer people on the tour the opportunity to become lock tenders for a day — to push those balance beams that open and close our five-ton wooden lock gates and our restored locks,” Kinyon said.
“We were also able to proceed with repairs to the locks stairway. In order for us to properly install our lock tenders tribute sculptures, the stairway which had become terribly deteriorated, needed to be repaired.”
With the help of several generous volunteers, Kinyon said the first three sculptors were installed in early July 2020. Lighting fixtures were also installed in the locks area to allow visitors to see the sculptures in the evening.
At Locktoberfest ceremonies last fall, attended by New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, the first three lock tender sculptures were formally dedicated and the Mayberrys were presented with the Key to the Locks Award for their caretaking of the flowerbeds on Canal Street and around the locks.
“We are patiently awaiting five additional lock tender figures,” Kinyon told the council this week. “They are currently at the foundry in (Colorado), where they're going through the process of becoming bronzed. We look forward to installing them in late June of this year.”
Kinyon said among the primary events in the Lockport Locks district this year are the annual Key to the Locks Award ceremony on May 22 and the dedication of Phase 2 of the tribute monument on July 3.
Other events slated this year include Lockport In Bloom (July 9-11), Cycling the Erie Canal (which is scheduled to come through Lockport on July 11) and Locktoberfest 2021 on Oct. 2.
The pandemic did its fair share of damage to plans for the Lockport Locks Heritage District last year. Kinyon said they were looking forward to daily visits by the (free) Discover Niagara Shuttle, whose route to Lockport is being partially paid for by city bed tax funds.
Among the events disrupted were the shuttle (canceled), Canal Clean Sweep (canceled), the lock tender reception (canceled), the community market on Canal Street (delayed, relocated and downsized); and Cycling the Erie Canal, which normally brings about 700 cyclists through Lockport (canceled).
Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation is essentially a subsidiary of Greater Lockport Development Corporation and works closely with the Niagara County Historical Society, Lockport Main Street Inc. and other not-for-profit organizations that contribute to the vitality of the locks heritage istrict.
“Our mission is to have a fully restored Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks,” Kinyon said. Three of the five have been restored so far.
“We are also improving and expanding our daily tours. And we expect that the Discover Niagara Shuttle will be servicing Lockport for 2021,” he said.
