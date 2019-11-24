GASPORT — The company behind a 2,000-acre solar farm in Hartland and Newfane has been reaching out the community in an effort to answer questions about the project.
EDF Renewables is proposing Ridge View Solar Energy Center, a 350 megawatt solar project, that would be placed on 1,500 acres in Hartland and 500 acres in Newfane.
An open house-style meeting was held in Hartland this past week to answer some of the lingering questions from the community.
Over the past few months, opposition to the project has become organized, with two opponents leading write-in campaigns for Hartland town supervisor and a town board seat. Incumbent Supervisor Ross Annable ended up winning re-election but 407 write-in votes for supervisor were cast, and 364 write-in votes were cast in the board race.
Members of the group known as Protect Our Rural Communities told the Union-Sun & Journal previously that some of their concerns about Ridge View Solar include damage to farmland and the pollution that solar panels might cause.
To deal with those questions on Wednesday, experts on battery energy storage systems, environmental health and toxicity and energy operations were brought in.
Project Developer Kevin Campbell said his company has been operating in North America for more than 34 years, which is almost as long as they would be operating a facility like the Ridge View Energy Center.
Campbell described the amount of power that the project would generate as "a good amount of power," noting that a portion would stay local but some will go downstate.
"Like any other large generator in the area some of the stays here locally. Some of the power will go towards downstate New York, but that is just like any other product you would make in the area, whether it's milk or corn or grain or other things are used in some cases in urban areas," Campbell said.
Campbell said the solar panels being proposed are not toxic because they are made of common materials like glass, silicone, copper and aluminum encapsulated in a plastic. He further added that the project will not contaminate the topsoil of the land, as they are required to segregate topsoil and make sure there is no loss of topsoil.
"After 30 years or 40 years, The land can go back into farming, with land that should be as arable as it was in the beginning," Campbell said.
Sudipta Lahiri, a senior consultant at DNV GL who has 12 years of global experience with battery energy storage systems and micro grids, said that his company has done risk analysis and safety analysis on battery systems. Through risk analysis, it was found that working at or living near an energy storage system is less risky than driving a car 10 hours per week, smoking, or working in industries such as construction, mining or agriculture, according to Lahiri.
