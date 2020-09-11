Extra COVID unemployment funds released

Unemployed New Yorkers can expect to start receiving an additional $300 in weekly benefits starting next week.
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced that up to 2.4 million New Yorkers could be eligible to receive payments through the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program. The number includes 435,000 residents who must submit an additional certification to qualify.
State labor department officials announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has released funding for the first three weeks of LWA benefits to New York State, covering the benefit weeks ending Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16. Under federal rules, New York State may be eligible for additional weeks of LWA funding.
Of the estimated 2.4 million New Yorkers who may be eligible:
— Roughly 2 million are already qualified for the LWA program because they indicated on their initial benefit application that their unemployment was connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. The labor department said those claimants do not need to take any further action and will receive payments starting next week and will receive an email and text message from the labor department informing them they have pre-qualified for LWA.
— Roughly 435,000 need to submit an additional certification confirming that their unemployment is related to COVID-19 to qualify for LWA benefits, as required by the federal government. Those claimants can certify starting now, either online or via phone. Claimants will receive a secure DocuSign email from the labor department today, with a link to certify for LWA benefits. Claimants can also call 833-491-0632 to certify via an automated phone system.
Those claimants can expect to start receiving payments next week if their certification is submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 15. After that, payments will be released on a rolling basis.
Since the pandemic arrived in New York, the state has paid $43.7 billion in unemployment benefits to 3.5 million New Yorkers, representing more than 20 typical years’ worth of benefits paid in just six months.
“Throughout this crisis, states’ unemployment systems have been pushed to the limit and constantly-changing federal guidance — including this haphazard Presidential executive order — have only delayed our efforts to get benefits to New Yorkers in need. But we have worked day and night to stand up this program, and millions of New Yorkers will see payments next week,” labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. “We are emailing all New Yorkers who are receiving benefits to inform them of their status and, if needed, provide information about certifying for the Lost Wages Assistance program. All New Yorkers should keep an eye out for these messages and, if an additional certification is required, respond immediately.”
