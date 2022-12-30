The F&M Building, also known as Farmers & Mechanics, has stood at 116 Main St. for decades as a vacant asset in a changing downtown. To see that the building is put to its best use would not only change the area, but would also be a “psychological boost” to all residents, says Brian Smith, CEO of the Greater Lockport Development Corp.
The plans for its renovation are currently being worked out between the GLDC and EA Granchelli Development, the owners. Smith said that while the exact cost is unknown, he could say that it’s a $10 million-project at this time, but that number will change as he and the owners begin to hone in on the details.
One of the main things holding back the F&M Building is asbestos. In July, Smith said the GLDC had applied for funds to fix this problem from a New York Main Street Grant for a Downtown Stabilization Project. According to minutes of that meeting the grant was described as being for “a prominent building in downtown that requires funding (usually for environmental remediation) in order to proceed with rehabilitation.”
On Nov. 17, the grant was announced as part of Round 12 Regional Economic Development Council Initiative projects and was awarded to the GLDC to the tune of $375,000. The rehabilitation should begin at the end of 2023, Smith said.
Currently, other funds are also on the horizon. Smith said that the city has applied for a Restore New York Communities Initiative grant for $2 million. Also, out of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, awarded in Oct. of 2018, $1.35 million was put aside for the F&M Building.
Smith said the uses for the F&M Building were not set in stone, but it would probably be a mixed-use, which for this building would mean retail and commercial uses on the bottom floor, then a mix of offices and residential in upper floors.
The future of the building will be intertwined with the changes of zoning in the city’s comprehensive plan. It’s a walkable city with a lot of things to do, Smith said. Restaurants, shops and the Flight of Five are just a few of its jewels.
But what it needs is people to live downtown, he continued said, and that need would be provided for as assets like the F&M Building get developed.
“Lockport is turning corner, I think,” Smith said. “The redevelopment of the F&M Building would be the psychological boost people are waiting for.”
