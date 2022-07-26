The sidewalk alongside Building 4 at Harrison Place is already barricaded in preparation for the Aug. 1 start of work on the facade of 190 Walnut St.
The building has been a small business incubator. A notable occupant is Advanced Energy, formerly known as Trek, which has been there for 10 years and set up a solid open floor plan for manufacturing. A past tenant, Jerry Insurance, brought 200 jobs to the area.
But what makes Building 4 more valuable than a workplace, a role that it has had since Harrison Radiator Division opened there a century ago, is its connection to the Lock City. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in April 2021.
Planned facade work includes checking the upper part of the building for cracks in the concrete lining the brick walls. Edla Collora, site coordinator, said the barricades on the sidewalk are meant to protect people on the ground from the work being done above them.
The repairs to the exterior of Building 4 are special because of its historic significance, according to Collora.
“It’s a lot of work because of the historical status. It’s a process that is very expensive and at the same time significant,” Collora said.
In the end, the work is aimed at keeping the building “the way it should be,” Collora added.
Funding for the repair work comes from two grants. One is a $50,000 matching grant from the Small Project Fund; the building owner, 210 Walnut Street LLC, is providing the match. The other is a $46,000 matching grant from the Niagara County facade fund.
Harrison Place is composed of five buildings, all under the control of 210 Walnut Street LLC. Building 1 hosts the Challenger Learning Center on the first floor and offices on the upper floor. Building 3 is the site of Harrison Lofts, a Kearney Realty Development Group project in which apartments will overlook an indoor atrium that has retail and restaurant spaces.
The overall effect of reconstructing Building 4’s facade is “beautification,” Collora said. “It’s all towards going to beautifying Walnut Street.”
The facade update could be done as soon as October.
