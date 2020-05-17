Two local hospitals are offering testing facilities in Lockport.
Eastern Niagara Hospital is continuing to offer drive up or walk-in services at its Express Care site, on Transit Road, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with COVID-19 testing also available at the site.
"Individuals may use this urgent care service for any non-emergent illness or injury, but it is also available for COVID-19 testing if patients have symptoms or issues that qualify them for the test or if they have a prescription from a physician. Patients needing emergency care should go to the Hospital's ER on East Avenue. It's open 24/7 daily with physicians from UBMD Emergency medicine. Drive up care is also available outside of the Emergency Room," Carolyn Moore, ENH spokesperson said.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will be offering drive-through testing at 175 Walnut St. in Lockport on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. The testing facility in Lockport will also return on the weeks of June 8 and June 22, according to spokesperson Patrick Bradley.
Testing does require an appointment and doctors prescription.
To set up an appointment, call 278-4496 and have your prescription faxed to 278-4061.
Those that do not have a doctor can obtain a prescription through NFMMC's Chief of Infectious Disease and should request that be done when they call in their appointment.
Bradley said there is no restrictions, so anyone who wants to get tested will get tested.
They believe a lot of tests can be done.
"I think we timed it out like one every six minutes or one every seven minutes, so we should be able to hit some pretty good numbers out there," Bradley said.
