The Niagara Orleans Land Improvement Corporation (NORLIC) will host a free workshop for landlords next week to discuss fair housing and its implications for owners and managers of real property in New York state. The workshop is held in conjunction with Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) and the Niagara University Institute for Professional Development.
“April is fair housing month, so this seemed the perfect time to host an event for a discussion with landlords on their roles and responsibility under fair housing laws,” said Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio, vice chair of NORLIC. “We think helping people understand the law will lead to better compliance with that law.”
Topics to be covered include the Fair Housing Law and protected classes, impacts of housing discrimination, avoiding discriminatory practices, best practices in the application and screening process, reasonable accommodation and modification, landlord rights and responsibilities, and evictions and Small Claims Court.
The workshop is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Institute for Professional Development, 616 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. Virtual participation is an option. Register in advance at: https://tinyurl.com/3jaxaka4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.