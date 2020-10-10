Fall colors at the midway point in Niagara County

Brilliant and colorful fall foliage continues its progression across New York state this weekend, with peak and near-peak conditions expected throughout Upstate New York, according to volunteer spotters for Empire State Development’s I LOVE NY program.
In the Adirondacks, foliage is reaching peak in Essex County in the Crown Point area around Lake Champlain, with more than 95% color transition predicted for this weekend. Look for a very bright mix of yellows, oranges, reds and purples. In Ticonderoga, reports predict 75% change with bright red, yellow and green leaves, along with some purple. Foliage spotters in Lake Placid predict past-peak conditions with 100% color change and muted shades of red, yellow and burnt orange. At Whiteface Mountain, foliage will be just past-peak with shades of red, orange and green, along with remaining touches of purple and yellow.
In Niagara County, Lewiston spotters expect 50% change with bright yellow and orange leaves, along with brilliant shades of red. In Niagara County, reports from Niagara Falls predict 40% color change this weekend, with a full range of bright fall colors. In neighboring Genesee County, expect foliage around midpoint of change with 60% transition and bright orange, green and red leaves, according to spotters in Batavia.
In the Greater Niagara region, Erie County reports from Springville and Boston predict 70% change this weekend with brilliant peak orange and red leaves. Foliage will reach near-peak in Buffalo and the surrounding areas of Erie County. Look for 50% transition with bright and beautiful gold, red, orange and purple leaves. Spotters in East Aurora expect 75% change with bright shades of yellow and orange.
Orleans County should also be around midpoint of change, with 45% transition and bright red and yellow leaves. With rainfall and high winds forecasted, some leaf droppage is expected.
In Wyoming County, spotters in Warsaw similarly expect 75% leaf transition and a bright, near-peak spectrum of fall color.
Other regions throughout the state:
• Just south of Rochester, Monroe County spotters in the Town of Brighton predict 50-55% change with purple and white asters becoming more prevalent. Staghorn sumac, along with dogwood and Alderwood, are showing dark red and russet foliation. North of Rochester in Greece, anticipate 50-55% transition with brilliant yellow, red and orange leaves. The colors continue to be more visible south and west of the city, rather than close to Lake Ontario, but lakeside foliage is now rapidly changing. In Onondaga County, look for about 55% change with orange and red leaves providing the most brilliance, with yellow still in the mix. Many green trees remain.
• n the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Cattaraugus County spotters in Ellicottville predict peak foliage with 75% change and bright shades of orange and brilliant pops of red. Spotters near Lime Lake in the town of Machias predict up to 95% change with bright orange and red leaves. Color change rapidly accelerated over the past week at Allegany State Park in Salamanca, where spotters predict an excellent weekend for fall foliage viewing with a mix of peak and past-peak conditions. Look for 80% change and yellow and orange leaves. In Chautauqua County, spotters at Chautauqua Institution expect a little more than 50% change with a mix of especially bright hues.
• In Chenango County, Norwich spotters predict 85% change with brilliant shades of red, yellow and orange. Reports from Cooperstown and Oneonta in Otsego County predict 75% leaf change and near-peak shades of red, yellow and orange amidst patches of green. The Schoharie County village of Middleburgh should expect up to 90% change and near-peak foliage with very bright orange and yellow leaves, with plenty of red and some fading green leaves. Madison County spotters from Cazenovia predict 50% change with bright red and yellow leaves, and some touches of orange. Similar conditions exist in Oneida County around Utica, with 50% change and varying shades of yellow-green, orange and red.
• In the Finger Lakes, Ithaca, in Tompkins County, will be at peak this weekend with an average of 75% change and bright-to-very brilliant orange and red leaves, along with some yellows and purples. Color change in the county likely varies by area. Tioga County spotters in Owego expect more than 60% change with near-peak to peak foliage. Reports from Auburn in Cayuga County predict more than 60% change with bright red and yellow leaves, while Elmira in Chemung County has progressed to 75% color change, with quickly appearing bright and colorful leaves. The City of Cortland in Cortland County can expect near-peak foliage with 75% color change, while Livingston County spotters reporting from Geneseo expect 55% color change and very brilliant near-peak shades of red. Steuben County spotters reporting from Corning, Hammondsport and Hornell predict 80% change and near-peak conditions with very brilliant yellow, gold, copper, red, burgundy and orange leaves. Most areas of the county will be near-peak, while some pockets of peak foliage are emerging.
• In Seneca County, spotters from Waterloo, Seneca Falls and Seneca Lake predict midpoint to near-peak foliage with 65% change and yellow-orange and green leaves, along with touches of red. In Ontario County, foliage spotters based in Canandaigua predict more than 50% color change for the coming weekend, with some areas at near-peak conditions. More leaves have changed in the southern portion of the county, with spotters in Rushville predicting 75% color change and plenty of average-to-bright yellow, red and orange leaves. In Schuyler County, foliage spotters reporting from Watkins Glen and Montour Falls predict more than 55% transition with brilliant gold, yellow, red and orange leaves. Yates County spotters reporting from Penn Yan predict midpoint to near-peak foliage with 50% change and bright fall colors. Foliage in Wayne County should be more than 60% changed this weekend, with conditions between midpoint and near-peak.
• In Central New York, Montgomery County is predicted to experience to 75% color change and peak conditions by the weekend, according reports from Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site. The landscape is awash in bright orange and yellow leaves, highlighted by bright reds. Transition is rapidly increasing in Broome County, where reports from Binghamton predict peak foliage and more than 70% change, featuring vivid red, bright orange and brilliant yellow leaves.
• In the Capital-Saratoga region, Fulton County spotters near Caroga Lake predict 75% color change and peak foliage this weekend, dominated by very bright shades of red. Look for great color and beautiful views along Route 29A and the county’s 44 lakes. Rensselaer County spotters in Rensselaer and Troy project near-peak conditions and 80% change with a full spectrum of fall color, including brilliant orange, bright yellow and gorgeous orange-red leaves. Saratoga County spotters in Saratoga Springs predict 65% change with a full range of bright colors, including yellow, orange, red and green. Spotters around Greenwich in Washington County predict 65% change and near peak foliage, with average-bright shades of red and orange.
