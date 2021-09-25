Fall fishing season extended in WNY

New York State Canal Corporation is again increasing regulated water releases from the Erie Canal into Lake Ontario tributaries in Western New York to extend fall fishing opportunities, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced this week.
The pilot program, now in its second year, aims to improve spawning conditions and enhance angling opportunities in Niagara, Orleans and Monroe counties. The pilot is a part of New York Power Authority's "Reimagine the Canals" initiative.
Now through mid-December, the state Canal Corporation is increasing regulated water releases from the Erie Canal into premier streams in the three counties: Oak Orchard Creek, Sandy Creek and, newly added this year, Eighteenmile Creek.
In early November, and again in early December, all Lake Ontario tributaries, including Johnson and Salmon creeks, will see higher flows, according to the state. The upshot is enticement of more brown trout, steelhead and Atlantic and Pacific salmon to run up the streams.
Canal Corporation also has launched a website (https://www.canals.ny.gov/Fall_fishing/) that provides anglers with information about when and where the increased water releases will take place. The landing page includes a calendar of water releases, provides links to public fishing locations, and offers additional resources and background for anglers of all skill levels.
"The success of our fall fishing program last year proved that the Erie Canal continues to be a lifeline of economic stimulation across upstate and Western New York," Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO, said. "NYPA is proud to usher in the second year of this program, and we look forward to continuing to build on the innovative ways in which the Canal system contributes to the economic success of New York's economy."
