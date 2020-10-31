Fall foliage past its peak in Niagara

While the local region, for the most part, is past peak foliage, scenic autumn colors are reaching peak conditions in the lower Hudson Valley, continuing their progression onto Long Island and into New York City this weekend. Leaf colors and brilliance will range from midpoint to near-peak in those regions, according to volunteer observers for Empire State Development’s I LOVE NY program.
In the Greater Niagara region, peak foliage has arrived in Albion in Orleans County. Seasonal colors persist despite considerable leaf droppage. Foliage will be past-peak In Niagara County, according to reports from Niagara Falls where 95% color change is anticipated. Lewiston spotters are calling for past-peak foliage this weekend, with some bright yellow and orange leaves.
In the Finger Lakes, Chemung County will be past-peak this weekend. Reports from Elmira note some remaining bright shades of maroon and gold. In Livingston County, foliage observers in Geneseo anticipate 80% color change with past-peak, muted fall colors. Monroe County foliage in and around Rochester will be past-peak this weekend, with some remaining brilliant clusters of green, yellow, orange, red and dark red leaves. Look for a nice glow against the sky from yellow-orange and orange leaves, and some beautiful mixes of red and russet leaves. Yates County spotters reporting from Penn Yan predict past-peak foliage this weekend, with muted shades of yellow, green and brown.
In the Hudson Valley, Cold Spring in Putnam County will be alive with peak color this weekend as the surrounding hills and banks of the Hudson River fill in with gorgeous autumn foliage. Look for 90% color change with plenty of brilliant red, yellow, orange and purple leaves. There are spectacular views for hikers on Breakneck Ridge, Bull Hill, Anthony’s Nose, Camp Smith Trail, Sugarloaf Hill Trail, Lost Pond, Lost Loop and sections of the Appalachian Trail. Drivers will enjoy exceptional color displays on Route 9, Route 301 and the Taconic State Parkway. New City spotters in Rockland County anticipate peak foliage with 90% change and brilliant autumn colors. At Bear Mountain, nearly complete foliage change is expected with shades of red, yellow and gold, along with deep purple vines. Foliage will reach peak in Westchester County, according to spotters in White Plains, with a mix of very brilliant seasonal shades.
In Orange County, foliage will be just-past-peak, according to spotters in Goshen. Reports predict 95% color change with brilliant golds, yellows and oranges, along with fiery reds. Dutchess County will be past-peak around Poughkeepsie with 95% color change and some brilliant shades along the Hudson River. Spotters in Beacon note that some peak colors might remain through the weekend. Foliage is now past-peak in Columbia County, according to spotters in Hudson, with some enduring bright orange, gold and yellow leaves.
On Long Island, most of the region will be at midpoint of change this weekend, with about 75% of trees showing some degree of transition and some offering near-peak colors. Nassau County and western Suffolk County are slightly behind, but offer varied results depending on the area. Some peak foliage is expected at Valley Stream State Park, where yellow leaves dominate the landscape. Reports from Hempstead Lake State Park predict peak conditions with about 75% color change and brilliant seasonal colors. Bethpage State Park, Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park, and Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon are mostly at mid-point of transition, with some areas offering patches of near-peak color.
Reports from Garden City predict 50% change and midpoint foliage with gold, orange, rust and brown leaves, along with significant leaf droppage. While most of the parkway system remains at mid-point, near-peak colors are being reported on the Bethpage State Parkway and a stretch of the Wantagh State Parkway between the Southern Parkway and Merrick Road. Trees on the Northern State Parkway between Lakeville Road and Roslyn Road are also starting to show some color.
Other regions of the state are now past-peak.
