New York State Canal Corporation's "Fall Fishing" initiative, the autumn-timed release of regulated water flows from the Erie Canal into Lake Ontario tributaries in Western New York, is now a permanent, annual program, the agency announced on Friday. As a pilot program, the initiative was found to improve spawning conditions and extend angling opportunities in Niagara, Orleans and Monroe counties.
Now through mid-December, the Canal Corporation is increasing regulated water releases from the Erie Canal into Oak Orchard Creek, Sandy Creek, Eighteenmile Creek and Johnson Creek (starting in mid-October), to entice more brown trout, steelhead, and Atlantic and Pacific salmon.
"For two years, the Canal Corporation has successfully extended the fall fishing season in Western New York and provided an unparalleled experience for anglers of all skill levels,” said Justin E. Driscoll, interim president and CEO of Canal Corporation parent New York Power Authority. “This strategic use of water from the Erie Canal ensures improved conditions for all anglers, bolstering upstate New York’s attraction for an even wider breadth of visitors from across the state and beyond and giving a significant boost to the local economies and small businesses who depend on fishing to support their operations."
A State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) review was done on the program prior to it being made permanent, according to the Canal Corporation.
Information about when and where the increased water releases will take place is available at: https://www.canals.ny.gov/Fall_fishing/index.html
For the past two years, the Fall Fishing program has been featured on the NBC Sports television show “On the Water: Angling Adventures.” The episode can be viewed at: https://tinyurl.com/39cpukk5.
