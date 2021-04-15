Falls attorney Michael Gold appointed to Hadley board

WINNETKA, Illinois — Hadley, a non-profit organization that serves adults with vision loss and blindness and the nation’s leader in distance and online learning for adults has appointed Niagara Falls resident and attorney Michael Gold to its board of trustees. For Gold, the appointment is just the latest milestone in his connection to Hadley that began eight years ago when his daughter Marissa, now 40, lost her sight due to an illness.
As Marissa faced the initial challenges adapting to her vision loss, including learning braille, Gold turned to Hadley, committed to learn braille on his own in a show of support and encouragement for his daughter.
Gold credits Hadley for making all the difference in the world in terms of understanding what his daughter was going through. In 2019 Gold was named the organization’s Family Learner of the Year and has since completed an advanced braille course through Hadley.
“Michael will be an invaluable addition to our board of trustees,” said Julie Tye, Hadley president and CEO. “His personal journey combined with his leadership skills and consideration for those facing vision loss later in life will advance our mission to empower adults with vision loss or blindness to thrive at home, at work and in their communities.”
Gold graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo with honors in 1970 and from Albany Law School in 1973. He was admitted to practice law in the State of New York in 1974, joining his father Benjamin Gold in private practice. In 1974, Benjamin Gold and Michael Gold formed the law firm of Gold and Gold. He is a member of the New York State Bar Association and a member of its Elder Law Section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.