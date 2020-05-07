Falls residents will have several options if they’d like to get tested for COVID-19 come next week.
The Rite Aid testing location at 1030 Pine Ave. is scheduled to begin the service on Monday.
Additionally, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will offer community diagnostic testing for COVID-19 beginning Monday.
At Rite Aid, testing will be available seven days a week to everyone over age 18 including those who are asymptomatic. The self-swab tests are administered via the drive-thru and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Congress approved legislation to ensure testing would be provided at no cost to consumers regardless of their insurance.
Residents interested in taking a test must pre-register to schedule a testing time at: www.riteaid.com.
At Memorial Medical Center, drive-through testing will take place by appointment from 8 a.m. to noon daily at Memorial’s downtown campus. Afternoon appointments will be available at Niagara County satellite sites from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Next week,, the afternoon test site will be behind the Summit Healthplex, 6934 Williams Road, Wheatfield.
The following week, beginning May 18, it will take place at NFMMC’s Eastern Niagara County Health Home office, 80 Main St., Lockport.
“As Niagara Falls looks toward reopening our economy, the expansion of diagnostic testing to gather accurate data is critically important,” said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino. “Working closely with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center throughout this pandemic, I am pleased to know that they will be able to join in the cause to expand testing. And at a time when we all must work together, I am proud that our city hospital is making this testing available to other communities in Niagara County.”
Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, also hailed the decision to offer COVID-19 testing at Rite Aid and Memorial Medical Center.
“The federal government plays an important role in helping states identify resources to increase testing for COVID-19. We were pleased to advocate to Governor Cuomo’s office on behalf of Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Wheatfield, and Lockport residents for better and faster testing throughout Niagara County,” Higgins said. “Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center plays a primary role in promoting wellness and health in Niagara County and we are grateful for the hospital’s leadership in expanding testing available to the community.”
Memorial President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo said the medical center is taking the initiative to provide COVID-19 testing in several areas to help both Niagara Falls and Niagara County meet testing requirements that will enable them to begin reopening.
“We will essentially be conducting testing in the county’s hot spot geographic areas of Niagara Falls, Niagara-Wheatfield/North Tonawanda and the City of Lockport,” Ruffolo said.
Testing will be overseen Dr. Rajinder Bajwa, Memorial’s board certified infectious disease specialist. He will be assisted by experienced nurses, mid-level providers and physicians from Memorial’s Family Medicine Residency Program. The COVID-19 lab tests will be analyzed by Kaleida Health’s medical laboratory.
Pre-registration is required for Memorial testing. Those being tested will be required to call 278-4496 to schedule an appointment and to provide a prescription from their primary care physician or other medical provider. A prescription may also be obtained from Dr. Bajwa and should be requested from the medical center when scheduling a test appointment.
As of May 5, Erie County had 3,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 322 confirmed cases in 14215, nearly double that of other zip codes. Niagara County currently has 640 confirmed cases with 154 located in the City of Niagara Falls.
