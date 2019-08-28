A preliminary hearing for a Niagara Falls man charged with stabbing a dog to death in an attack outside a gas station and convenience store in the 600 block of 19th Street on Thursday night was postponed Wednesday to allow the case to be scheduled with a judge who is already hearing a domestic violence case involving the suspect.
Rodney Giove, a defense attorney representing Sammy Medina Jr., told Falls City Court Judge Melissa Restaino that he would waive his client's right to a speedy preliminary hearing before her, in order to place both the new animal cruelty case and the pending domestic violence case on the calendar of City Court Judge Diane Vitello.
Vitello has been handling a domestic violence case against Medina and the animal cruelty case includes a criminal contempt charge because Medina was with his girlfriend at the time of the incident. That placed Medina in violation of an order of protection, issued by Vitello in the domestic violence case.
Giove told Restaino he may ask Vitello to reschedule the preliminary hearing for Medina.
Assistant District Attorney Claudette Caldwell, who is handling the animal cruelty case, declined to comment on whether there had been any discussions of a plea offer for Medina. On Tuesday, prosecutors had indicated that they might be open to offering a plea deal.
Medina, 49, 1604 Niagara Ave., faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal contempt, all felonies, in connection with the attack on the mastiff mixed-breed dog, named Buster.
The dog’s owner, a 49-year-old Falls man who spoke to the Gazette but asked that his name not be used out of concern for his safety, said he hoped prosecutors would not make a deal in the case.
"He (Medina) murdered my dog. I'm not plea-bargaining," the man said.
In weighing a plea offer for Medina, District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said she was concerned that the animal cruelty charge is only an E felony.
“An E felony is too low of a charge for killing an animal,” Wojtaszek said. “This guy could have left the area (while the confrontation with the dog and its owner took place) safely and he chose not to do that.”
Wojtaszek said she plans, in coming months, to ask the state legislature to increase the charge of aggravated animal cruelty to a D felony.
The entire incident was captured on video by security cameras mounted outside the gas station and convenience store.
The dog’s owner said he had gone to the store to “get a pop.”
“He was like a son to me,” the man said.
The video of the incident shows the owner tying the dog to a post, near an air pump in the gas station parking lot, and then going inside to shop. Medina can then be seen in the video, driving a silver Ford Fusion into the parking lot and stopping near the dog.
“I’ve never seen this guy before,” Buster’s owner said. “The guy was arguing with his girlfriend (who was a passenger in the car). He got out of the car and the dog barked at him.”
The dog owner said he offered to move the dog from near the air pump but that Medina seemed angry and agitated.
“The dog’s owner said (Medina) was complaining about the dog being tied up,” Falls Police Animal Control Officer Dave Bower said. “You can see them exchanging words (on the security camera video).”
After Medina’s girlfriend got out of the car, the confrontation continued.
“The girlfriend tried to get out of the car and stop him,” the dog owner said.
But the video shows Medina returning to his car and grabbing what police called “a really big knife.”
As Medina, wielding the knife, approaches the dog owner, the animal can be seen on the video turning his attention toward the potential attacker and getting between the two men.
“The dog goes toward the guy with the knife,” Bower said, “and then he just buried the knife in the dog.”
One police officer, who was at the scene and viewed the video, said Medina’s attack on the dog “appeared to be depraved and sadistic.”
“It was a horrible thing,” the dog’s owner said.
After stabbing the dog, in its left side, and leaving it for dead, the video shows Medina getting back in his car and driving away. Patrol officers, who recognized Medina, found him a short time later in the 1000 block of 15th Street.
The officers found the bloody knife used to attack the dog inside Medina’s car.
“As far as I’m concerned,” the dog’s owner said, “I’d like him to pay according to the law.”
