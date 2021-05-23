Niagara Falls firefighters responded to fire at an industrial site and a burning apartment building in the city early Sunday morning.
About 3:45 a.m. Sunday, firefighter were called to the Tulip Corp. on Highland Avenue. Fire officials at the scene reported plastic pallets that were being stored inside an old section of the facility ignited.
Niagara Falls fire engines 3, 4, 7, and 8, Truck 1, Rescue 1, and Car 80 (battaillon chief) responded to the fire.
About an hour later at 4:41 a.m., a structure fire with people trapped was reported in the 500 block of 19th Street.
With assistance from police and neighbors, all occupants were able to evacuate prior to the arrival of firefighters. An adult male was transported to the hospital with an arm injury after a witness says he jumped out of a second floor window to escape the burning apartment building.
In addition to the two remaining on-duty Falls fire apparatus (Engine 9 & Truck 2), a second battaillon chief was called in and responded, as well as Fire Chief Joe Pedulla, who was responding to Tulip's when he rerouted to 19th Street. With no more on-duty Falls fire equipment and crews available at the time, a fire crew from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station was requested and responded to the fire scene on 19th Street.
A mutual aid request for a fire engine and a truck from Grand Island Fire Co. was made. The Grand Island crew staged at Fire House 8 (Royal Avenue) to respond to other calls in the city while Falls firefighters were batting the two fires. They were cleared to return to Grand Island shortly around 6:20 a.m.
The Red Cross has been called to assist three families, a total of six adults, who were displaced.
