As Falls Fire Department Capt. Gerald Frazier stepped into the swirling waters of the Niagara River rapids, just above the brink of the American falls, he immediately noticed two things.
"I was very surprised how fast the water was," Frazier said. "And how slippery (the river floor) was."
As they entered the water on Nov. 7, Frazier and fellow Fire Capt. Gordon "Gordy" Stewart made their first trip into the rapids so close to the brink. While Falls firefighters regularly train with the equipment used in swift water rescues, Stewart said it's unusual for them to actually train in the water.
"At least (the water) wasn't cold," Stewart said to Frazier, as he and other members of the crew of Falls firefighters who responded to the call of a "man in the water" that day gathered at the Royal Avenue Fire Station to recall their experiences for the newspaper.
"We don't get in the water very often," Battalion Chief and former fire department training chief Sam Fasciano, said. "We only do a couple of ice rescue trainings (on Hyde Park Lake), but we train on the ropes a lot."
It was Fasciano who was in command as Engines 3, 4. 8 and Truck 1 roared up to the river banks of the upper river rapids and firefighters first saw a man out in the water, roughly 100 yards from the brink of the falls, hanging on to a log.
"The Park Police had eyes on him," Fasciano said. "And we decided to put a team in the water."
Fire Chief Joe Pedula had contacted Ontario Hydro to ask the utility to adjust their locks on the river to lower the water level in the rapids. Fasciano, worried about reaching the victim with a rescue team, reached out to the Coast Guard for a rescue helicopter.
Four choppers were dispatched, but the closet was on a training mission near Toronto. Fasciano feared for both the man in the river and his firefighters.
"I was worried that if they (got to the victim), we might not be able to get them back," Fasciano said. "It was real to me that we might need that chopper to get our people back."
Stewart and Frazier entered the river and attempted to work their way through waist deep water, moving at about 35 mph to where the victim was located. But heavy brush and tree branches over the water impeded their progress.
And the slippery river bed made movement treacherous.
"I was trying to dig my feet into the gravel," Frazier said, "but there were all these slime-covered rocks. We were both on the line (a rope secured to the shoreline) and Gordy was ahead of me. Each step we took, the current kept hurling us over. I said, 'The waters too swift and it's too slippery.'"
Stewart and Frazier retreated to the shoreline, and the firefighters moved upstream, closer to the victim, but also, closer to the brink of the falls. At that point, Frazier and firefighter Lee Canning re-entered the water.
This time, the firefighters brought long pipe poles with them to give them better stability and a horse collar to drag the victim to shore.
Canning and Frazier reached the man and Frazier was able to free his arm from under the log.
"He had is arm sort of under the log and I had to dislodge it," Frazier said. "He was conscious but disoriented. And he struggled with us putting the collar on."
But no sooner had the firefighters put the collar on the man and started to move back to the shore, when the water ripped the victim from the collar and Frazier and Canning went tumbling over what they described as a "small waterfall" in the middle of the rapids.
"The further out (in the water) you got, the more it dragged on your line," Canning, who was also on his first-ever trip into the rapids, said. "And the ropes kept getting caught on branches."
Frazier thought about going after the man as he floated away, but he said he didn't "have enough rope." Then he spotted what he described as "something yellow" down river, even closer to the brink.
That "something yellow" was State Park Police Major Clyde Doty who was wearing a yellow floatation suit when he positioned himself in the water down river.
A veteran of many swift water rescues of both people and pets, Doty entered the water further down river because he said he was concerned that the initial rescue attempts by the firefighters might not be successful. In the water, Doty squatted down like a baseball catcher, holding one foot against a rock and sticking the other foot in a crevice in the riverbed. As the man floated in his direction, Doty caught him.
He squatted in the river, using his legs to hold the man in place and one of his arms to hold the man’s head above the water. The man was safe, but Doty was stuck in place, unable to move with out risking losing the victim and putting himself in danger.
So Falls firefighters put another member of their rescue team into the water as firefighter Aaron Malstrom suited-up, got in position near Doty and entered the rapids.
"He (Doty) said he couldn't move at all or he was gonna lose him," Malstrom said. "He (Doty) said, 'Don't touch my line.'"
So with Stewart setting up his safety line, Malstrom worked his way to Doty and the two rescuers managed to bring the victim to the shoreline safely.
Immediately following the rescue, the man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was listed as being in stable condition. Officials have not provided an update on the man's condition in recent weeks.
Reflecting on his first rescue from the rapids, Canning said, as the drama unfolded, he forgot where he was.
"You get focused on the job at hand," Canning said. "We were a stones throw from the brink (of the Falls) and I didn't think about it."
And the firefighters who went into the water praised those who were providing assistance from the shoreline.
"It's a big operation," Stewart said. "It's manpower intensive."
