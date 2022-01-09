NIAGARA FALLS — Firefighters rescued a man trapped in a burning 16th Street home late Sunday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the 600 block of 16th Street about 11:50 a.m. Sunday for a report of a structure fire with people possible trapped inside.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy flames throughout the first floor of the apartment building. Flames were also starting to ignite the house next door on fire as well.
After knocking down the fire, firefighters made entry to search for anyone inside and found a man in a second-floor apartment. he was taken to a local hospital by an AMR ambulance crew. Falls Fire Chief Pedulla said the victim was alive when he was rescued by firefighters.
A secondary search of the apartment found no other victims. Everyone else made it out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.