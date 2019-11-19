A Niagara Falls City Council member is asking for an accounting from the SPCA of Niagara after a series of resignations from the organization's board of directors raised new concerns over the management of the Lockport Road shelter and the treatment of animals in its care.
Councilman Kenny Tompkins said Tuesday that he has asked the Niagara Falls city clerk for ask representatives of the SPCA to appear at the council's regularly scheduled meeting to explain "how our funds are being spent." The city contracts some animal control services with the SPCA.
Tompkins, who describes himself as a "pet parent" and "long devoted to animal welfare," said news that six members of the SPCA board have resigned since January left him concerned about "the current state of our local animal shelter."
The council member also said he had received documentation that shows "a discrepancy" in the no-kill shelter's euthanasia numbers. Tompkins suggests that the numbers are about one-third higher than the agency has publicly reported.
Tompkins described the situation as "very concerning," adding: "I thought those days were well behind us."
The Union-Sun & Journal reported on Sunday that the resignations have left the SPCA with fewer than the number of board members needed to legally run the shelter.
SPCA Board President Susan Agnello-Eberwien, reached by phone Tuesday night, said the SPCA "will absolutely respond" to Tompkins' request.
"Once I formally hear from the councilman, absolutely, yes," Angello-Eberwein said. "Our executive director (Tim Brennan) would appear because he is responsible for operations, but I will be there with him."
