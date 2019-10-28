Victor Cramer-Williams, of Niagara Falls, pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple felony charges for forcibly raping a woman at her Falls home Aug. 14.
Cramer-Williams, 24, of Fairfield Avenue, was arraigned on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Cramer-Williams pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Assistant District Attorney Holly Sloma asked for bail to remain at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond, saying Cramer-Williams has eight prior failures to appear in court and was on probation for a burglary conviction at the time of the alleged offense.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon agreed to leave bail unchanged, but said she will reconsider bail Nov. 25. The state's bail reform law requires judges to offer defendants a third, less restrictive option for posting bail, such as posting a partially secured or unsecured bond.
