Eduardo E. Rodriguez, of Niagara Falls, is facing multiple felony charges for kidnapping, raping and repeatedly stabbing a Falls woman at his home on Feb. 23.
Prosecutors contend that Rodriguez, 28, held the 28-year-old victim against her will at his 10th Street home and raped her in his bedroom. When the victim attempted to leave through a back door, he stabbed her multiple times in the face, back and side, and left her in the basement, according to Falls police.
Police said the victim found a ladder, propped it against a window sill and broke through to escape. She was able to walk to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, which is across the street from Rodriguez's 10th Street home, and collapsed there, police said.
"I am convinced that if this crime had taken place at any other location in the city, this victim would have died," Niagara Falls Chief of Detectives Kelly Rizzo said shortly after Rodriguez's arrest in February.
Rodriguez was scheduled to be arraigned in Niagara County Court Monday on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree kidnapping. But Rodriguez refused transport to the court house, so Judge Sara Sheldon issued a drag order to have him brought to court Aug. 16.
