A Niagara Falls man is facing child pornography charges
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. on Wednesday announced the arrest of Jonathan R. Cassatt, 34, of Niagara Falls, on charges of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Federal prosecutors, citing a criminal complaint, said a witness reported to the Niagara Falls Police Department in November 2019 that Cassatt’s cell phone contained images and videos produced by Cassatt depicting Cassatt and a minor victim engaging in sexual activity. Law enforcement officers thereafter interviewed Cassatt and searched his cell phone, resulting in the discovery of multiple images and videos depicting Cassatt and the minor victim engaging in sexual acts, prosecutors said.
Cassatt made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy on Wednesday. He is being held pending a detention hearing on March 12, 2020.
Production of child pornography carries a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The criminal complaint was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert and the Niagara Falls Police Department, under the direction of Chief Thomas Licata.
