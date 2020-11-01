BUFFALO — A Falls man will now spend more than a decade behind bars for his conviction in federal court on drug and gun charges.
Rhyan O. Stewart, 47, was sentenced to serve 135 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo after his conviction on charges of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Federal prosectors, in the office of the United States Attorney for the Western District of New York, said agents with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted a package in December 2016 that was being shipped by Stewart and a co-defendant, John L. Maye, to a third individual.
Investigators said that Maye had arranged for the delivery of the package, by the U.S. Postal Service, to a residence on North Avenue. The Postal Service agents said the the parcel contained a quantity of cocaine from a California source of supply that Maye intended to distribute in the Falls and Buffalo areas.
Stewart and Maye had offered to pay the unidentified North Avenue resident to to take delivery of the parcel and safeguard it.
In searching the parcel, agents found five separately wrapped kilogram-sized bricks of cocaine. The drugs were replaced with sham cocaine and a controlled delivery of the package was made on December 27, 2016, to the North Avenue home.
The North Avenue resident, as instructed by Stewart, received the package, signed for it, and brought it inside their home.
As the delivery took place, investigators said that Stewart and Maye were conducting "counter-surveillance" and observed members of law enforcement in the area. Stewart and Maye advised the resident to leave the home, without the package.
The individual left the residence and the parcel containing the sham cocaine was recovered a short time later.
On Oct. 13, 2017, Falls police received a citizen complaint claiming that Stewart had stored a quantity of drugs in the basement of his home on LaSalle Avenue. Narcotics Investigation Division detectives searched the residence and recovered two firearms, including one that was reported stolen, along with a quantity of cocaine.
Stewart has previously convicted on criminal charges on three different occasions in Niagara County Court and was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.
His co-defendant , Maye, has also been convicted in federal court and is awaiting sentencing.
