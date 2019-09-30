Richard A. Rogers, of Niagara Falls, was sentenced Monday to seven years in state prison for bringing a gun to a fistfight and shooting his opponent.
Rogers, 19, of Birch Court, arranged to fight the victim near the 2200 block of Tennessee Avenue, following an argument that began at a Niagara Falls High School basketball home game.
When the other man arrived, Rogers took out a handgun and shot him in the back and upper thigh.
Rogers accepted a plea offer in June to attempted first-degree assault.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. also sentenced Rogers to five years of post-release supervision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.