Falls man indicted in fatal stabbing at Hamburg mall

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.