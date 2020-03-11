BUFFALO -- A Falls man, accused of a role in a large scale cocaine distribution ring, has taken a plea offer from federal prosecutors.
Wayne Payne, 63, pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, during a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 40 years, and a fine of $5 million.
Payne was one of eight people arrested in May, after a federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging him and the others with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. In addition to Payne, federal agents arrested James C. Parks, 55, and Lavon "Dutch" Parks, 29, both of the Falls, in connection with the drug trafficking conspiracy.
Federal prosecutors said that from May to November 2017, Payne and Lavon Parks and others conspired to sell cocaine in the Falls and Buffalo, Payne was specifically accused of driving Lavon Parks to meet with other individuals to perform drug transactions and collecting drug proceeds from lower-level dealers who were working for Lavon Parks.
Payne was also accused of driving Lavon Parks to meet with out-of-state drug suppliers, who provided bulk quantities of cocaine. That cocaine was then transported back to the Falls for distribution.
On Nov. 30, 2017, during a trip to Houston, Payne, Lavon Parks, and his father, James Parks, were stopped by law enforcement agents in Tennessee for committing several traffic infractions. A search of their rented vehicle lead to the discovery of 3-and-a-half kilograms of cocaine in four packages, wrapped with plastic and duct tape. The packages were concealed in the spare tire area underneath a cover.
Also charged in the case were Felix Calderon-Valcarcel, Wilmer Casiano-Perez and Yarimar Berrios Alvarado, each of Lackawanna, and Annette Lugo Rodriguez and Vivian Pintado-Figueroa, both of San Juan, Puetro Rico.
Federal drug agents said all the defendants participated in the narcotics conspiracy, which involved receiving bulk quantities of cocaine from suppliers in Puerto Rico via the U.S. Postal Service.
In May 2017, a U.S. postal inspector identified a suspicious package being mailed by Lavon Parks from a post office in San Juan to an address in Niagara Falls. Five days later, a federal search warrant was executed on the suspicious package, which contained a kilogram of cocaine wrapped into a brick and concealed inside a toaster oven.
Between July 2018 and February 2019, investigators seized another 10 and a half kilos of cocaine and $52,000 in cash from packages shipped via the U.S.Postal Service between Puerto Rico and different states in the U.S., including New York, Florida, Alaska, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.
In October, another federal grand jury, indicted Lavon Parks and James Parks in connection with the murder of a drug-dealing rival.
The indictment charged the father and son with discharge of a firearm causing death in the murder of Kevin Turner.
That charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine.
“The organized crime task force (made up of federal and local law enforcement agents) had an investigation into a major drug trafficking conspiracy,” the United States Attorney for the Western District of New York, James P. Kennedy, said. “And they were able to connect the dots in the murder of Kevin Turner.”
Falls Police patrol officers responded to the 1800 block of Niagara Street, near the intersection with 19th Street, at 4:36 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2018 for a report of “shots heard.” When they arrived, officers found Turner, 21 at the time, slumped on the front steps of a home.
Criminal Investigations Division detectives said Turner had been shot multiple times, but declined to speculate on a possible motive for the shooting at that time.
Investigators said James Parks drove two individuals to a home at 1810 Niagara St. on the pretense of purchasing drugs from Turner.
