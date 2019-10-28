Robert Canelario, of Niagara Falls, pleaded not guilty Monday to felony assault for allegedly stabbing his neighbor with a butcher knife after an argument.
Canelario, 49, of Fifth Street, was arraigned in Niagara County Court on a charge of first-degree assault for the Sept. 4 stabbing. Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman said the victim fought back with a pocket-knife after Canelario retrieved a butcher knife from his own home and repeatedly stabbed him in the torso. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while Canelario suffered "small lacerations" to his back and forehead, Hoffman said.
Canelario was held on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. Judge Sara Sheldon said she will reconsider bail Nov. 25, as a state law taking effect next year requires judges to offer defendants a third, less restrictive option for posting bail.
