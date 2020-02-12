A Niagara Falls man who is was on probation for weapon possession and drug convictions has admitted he had a gun at his Hyde Park Boulevard home when Niagara County probation officers came calling on June 29.
Nicholas Taggart, 28, admitted his guilt Tuesday, while pleading to a violent D-felony charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon committed to a three-year prison term for the plea.
Taggart will be sentenced in April.
In February 2018, Taggart was found in possession of a quantity of drugs and four firearms, including three that were reported stolen, during a raid on his then Niagara Avenue residence. He pleaded guilty, in August 2018, to charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and attempted fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in that case.
He was sentenced to a term of five years probation.
On June 29, probation officers visited compliance visit to Taggart's new home and found him with an unregistered handgun. That led to a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Taggart could have faced up to 15 years in prison, prior to his plea, and another four years behind bars for violating the terms of his probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.