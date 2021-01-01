BUFFALO — A Falls man faces a little over eight years behind bars for his conviction on a federal weapons charge.
Tywon Stephenson, 31, of the Falls, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Arcara to 98 months in prison for his conviction on a charge of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.
Federal prosecutors said law enforcement officers executed a state search warrant at Stephenson's 17th Street home on on April 24, 2017, after they had obtained video footage that was recorded in the stairway next to Stephenson’s residence showing him holding a shotgun and a handgun on two separate occasions.
During the execution of the search warrant, officers found the shotgun loaded with six 12-gauge shotgun shells, and the handgun. The officers also recovered a scale and a bag of marijuana.
