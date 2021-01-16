Falls native giving benediction at Biden-Harris inauguration

Among the many names taking part in Wednesday's inauguration ceremony is the Rev. Silvester S. Beaman, a Niagara Falls native who’s been a longtime friend and spiritual advisor of the Biden family for almost three decades.
Now serving as the the pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Del., Beaman will be giving the benediction during the ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Beaman is the fifth of nine children raised in Niagara Falls, and said it’s an honor being asked to do the benediction. His mother, Twynette, still resides in the city and he said there are plenty of times he misses the area.
In 1993, Beaman became a pastor in Wilmington, Delaware, now having been there for almost 28 years, and was introduced to then-Senator Biden at one of the church’s functions. Since then, he’s been close friends with the president-elect, saying they learned through each other.
“He became a bit of a mentor for me, as it relates to politics,” Beaman said. “I became an instrumental spiritual advisor to him along with other ministers from his faith tradition. I campaigned with him and for him when he ran in 2008. Of course he withdrew and became the vice president.”
While he has been closed to the president-elect, Beaman became a confidante and ally to his late-son Beau. Beaman said when Beau originally ran for attorney general of Delaware, Joe Biden told his son to contact Beamen, who was the president of the Black clergy for the city and county. The two would talk monthly about things happening in the attorney general’s office.
Throughout the next few years, Beaman said he became somewhat closer to Beau than to his father, but when Beau found out he had cancer in 2013, Beaman prayed for the Biden family. After succumbing to the diseases, the Biden’s asked him to participate in the funeral service.
The Bidens called him to service again earlier this month. Beaman said it was a complex decision to consider.
“I was asked on Jan. 3 and so my only concern at that time was COVID-19,” he said. “But then (On Jan. 6), there was another complexion and layer added, and that’s the attack on the U.S. Capitol building. I am not afraid to speak but I have a reverential fear about the moment. It’s more about making sure that I’m true to my calling in the moment. The Secret Service, the Capitol Police, the military are there to protect the (new) president. I’m trusting, as the president is trusting in their fidelity to the cause. That’s an important piece.
While his remarks for the benediction are still in the works, he is going through his usual process in crafting his speech. He feels the benediction is a key voice in a religious ceremony and some of the points of focus for this will be the divide in the country.
Beaman said once Biden takes the oath of office, he is the president of the United States whether people voted for him or not.
