A Falls police officer is expected to be charged this weekend after an investigation into the death of a man being held in the city jail in February.
Neither Falls police Superintendent Thomas Licata nor Niagara County District Caroline Wojtaszek would comment on the pending charges.
They are reportedly tied to the filing of what was described as "inaccurate paperwork" prepared by the officer on the night of the inmate's death. The officer has been identified as Erik O'Grady, a five-year veteran of the Falls Police Department.
Officers working at the city jail said they found Jose Gomez-Sanchez, 33, of the Falls, unresponsive in his cell during a routine visual check at the start of the department's C or overnight shift on Feb. 28. Gomez-Sanchez had been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident earlier that day and was being held without bail on a charge of second-degree criminal contempt.
Niagara Falls firefighters and EMTs from AMR ambulance responded to the jail and attempted to revive Gomez-Sanchez but were unsuccessful. He was then pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division and Office of Professional Standards began an investigation and were joined by investigators from the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, the New York State Attorney General's Office and the state Commission on Corrections, which has oversight over local jails.
The lead investigator tells the Gazette that Gomez-Sanchez's cause of death was listed as "natural causes." Toxicology tests showed some ethyl alcohol in Gomez-Sanchez's system.
O'Grady, who was working as the jailer on the B Shift, from roughly 3 to 11 p.m., was tasked with conducting checks on the inmates in custody every half hour. Official logs, prepared by O'Grady, indicated that he had made those checks.
However, a review of surveillance cameras in the jail complex showed that O'Grady did not make the required checks. In the case of Gomez-Sanchez, O'Grady reportedly did not check on the inmate for at least two hours before he was discovered unresponsive.
Investigators said if O'Grady had discovered Gomez-Sanchez unresponsive earlier, "things would have been different."
O'Grady was placed on paid administrative leave immediately after Gomez-Sanchez's death. He is expected to be charged with two counts of falsifying official business records.
