Falls police catch shooting suspect

Arion Darrell

Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives have made an arrest in the city's most recent homicide.

Investigators said they collared Arion Darrell at around 2:15 p.m. Friday in a home on the 600 block of Seventh Street. Detectives said Darrell, 18, was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

The arrest came just hours after investigators had issued a release on their search for Darrell for the Tuesday slaying of John Bruso, 18, who was gunned down as he sat in the passenger seat of a parked car in the 1700 block of Welch Avenue.

Bruso was shot multiple times, in the back, in what family members said was a dispute over money.

Police had warned that Darrell might have been armed with a handgun and offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Falls police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1700 block of Welch Avenue about 1:38 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found a black sedan parked at the curb with blood in the passenger’s seat.

Bruso had already been taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by a family member. He was pronounced dead at NFMMC a short time later.

Witnesses said a gunman approached Bruso’s car, opened the door and began firing.

Sources said the victim had indicated, prior to the shooting, that he “owed a lot of money” to someone. The debt was reportedly linked to drug sales.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you