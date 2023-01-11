Falls Police Traffic Division officers and Criminal Investigation Division detectives are investigating a two-car crash and apparent suicide in the 1000 block of Cayuga Drive Wednesday night.
Traffic Division officers responded to a call of an accident around 6:30 p.m. in front of Prince of Peace Church. When they arrived on scene they found a black Chevy Tahoe and a black Hyundai sedan that appeared to have been involved in a side-swipe type crash.
As the officers approached the crash victims, they said the driver of the Tahoe got out his vehicle and slashed his throat. Officers called for an ambulance and EMTs to rush to the scene and attempted to administer first aid to the victim.
He was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead from his wound. The victim was identified only as a 64-year-old Falls man.
Detectives were dispatched to the victim’s home, but reported finding nothing out of the ordinary there.
The driver of the Hyundai, identified only as a male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives and Traffic Division officers were continuing their investigation late Wednesday night.
