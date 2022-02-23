A Falls Police lieutenant has been released from the hospital after he was injured in an on-duty crash Wednesday morning.
Lt. Paul Kudela, 40, a 12-year veteran of the force, was treated and released from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Police said he suffered a head injury in a three-car crash.
Investigators with the Falls Police Traffic Division Crash Management Unit said Kudela was on routine patrol, in the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue, at 2:40 a.m., when he struck another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. According to investigators, a 27-year-old Falls woman was traveling north on 18th Street, in a 2016 Chrysler, when she failed to stop for the stop sign at Walnut Avenue.
As the Chrysler entered onto Walnut Avenue, it was struck by Kudela’s westbound patrol car. There was no traffic control device on Walnut Avenue and Kudela had the right of way.
After striking the Chrysler, the police patrol car slide into a a parked Mercedes Benz.
The driver of the Chrysler was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated and released.
Crash Management investigators said charges are pending against the driver of the Chrysler.
