Falls police probe child's death

Falls police say they are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child, but that the case has not been ruled a homicide.
Initial reports from a Buffalo television station, that swirled all day Friday on the internet and social media, said the death had been determined to be a homicide, but Falls police characterized those repots as inaccurate.
Police said they responded to a 911 call on Saturday of "an unresponsive 3-year-old boy." Falls firefighters and paramedics arrived at the child's home and began to perform CPR.
Falls police patrol officers also responded to the scene.
According to police, the child was transferred, "with a faint pulse," to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where emergency room staff attended to him "for over an hour." He was then pronounced dead by the attending ER physician.
Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit detectives then took over the case and began what was described as a "preliminary investigation."
Criminal Investigation Division Det. Capt. Kelly Rizzo said an autopsy on the child was performed on Monday at the Erie County Medical Center.
"While we have a preliminary cause of death, the final report has not been completed and there are additional tests being completed. Results from these test could take months," Rizzo said. "Interviews have been conducted and we continue our investigation with the same diligence and attention to detail as we hope the citizens of Niagara Falls expect. We remind everyone that cases of this nature take time."
Rizzo said the Erie County Medical Examiner's initial report ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.
"We have not determined the specificity of how this trauma occurred," Rizzo said.
The detective captain said investigators have been coordinating their work with prosecutors from the Niagara County District Attorney's Office and representatives of Niagara County Child Protection Services.
The child, identified as Christopher O. Pizarro, was laid to rest following a funeral on Thursday.
Rizzo declined any further comment on the case.
