It was a Gazette Top 10 story of 2014.
But approaching the five-year anniversary of its announcement, WonderFalls remains little more than an artist's sketch. The dream of Buffalo-based developer Uniland Development Company and Gov.Andrew Cuomo, the project has languished and now appears to be on life-support.
"We're still working with Uniland to put their best plan together," USA Niagara President Anthony Vilardo said. "We spoke with (the developer two weeks ago), trying to work on this."
Vilardo said WonderFalls has been hit with "unforeseen hurdles" and offered no timetable for overcoming them.
The concept of WonderFalls was announced in August 2014 at a news conference that featured Cuomo, Uniland executives and their partners Delaware North Companies Parks & Resorts and Cannon Design. The project called for converting the vacant portion of the former Rainbow Centre Mall building into a tourism destination that would feature an indoor water park, a hotel, restaurants and retail stores.
The price tag: $150 million in what was described at the time as a "public-private partnership ... supported by Buffalo Billion funding."
The development of the project, officially known as WonderFalls Resort, was the result of a request for proposals by USA Niagara. The agency was looking for ideas on how to use 200,00 square feet in the former mall, that had not already been used to house the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
At the time of the project's announcement, it was expected to include a tower on top of the existing mall structure, up to 14 stories high. It would represent the largest downtown redevelopment project since the construction of the Seneca Niagara gaming complex.
Plans for the project also called for a section of the former mall to be removed, creating a pedestrian cut through, along with a roof-top restaurant on the tower and a “daredevil adventure center” focused on Nik Wallenda, who walked above the Falls on a tightrope in 2014.
Repeated phone calls by a Gazette reporter to a Uniland spokeswoman seeking comment on the status of the project were not returned. However, officials involved in ongoing talks with Uniland tell the Gazette the project has been hamstrung by changes in federal tax law contained in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
The bill, passed by a Republican Congress and championed by President Donald Trump, changes how government subsidies for public benefit projects like WonderFalls are taxed.
Falls Mayor Paul Dyster said he hoped the new leadership team at USA Niagara would be able to work with Uniland to find a solution to the tax issue.
"We certainly are trying to make certain this project gets every opportunity to move forward. We're still hopeful," Dyster said. "We want to give (Vilardo) a chance to work on it."
For his part, Vilardo said if Uniland can not move forward on the project, the state subsidy will not be lost.
"That money is in the Buffalo Billion and remains tied to the adaptive re-use of the Rainbow Center," Vilardo said.
Neither Vilardo nor Dyster could offer a timeline or deadline for Uniland to make a final decision on proceeding with the project. If Uniland were to drop the project, Dyster suggested USA Niagara could issue new RFPs.
"The same objectives could be met in other ways if the (WaterFalls) project doesn't go forward," he said.
