Nine railroad bridges in Niagara and Orleans counties will undergo improvements thanks in part to an allocation of federal funds.
The Northern Border Regional Commission, a federal-state partnership, has awarded $480,000 to the Orleans County Industrial Development Agency, portions of which will fund repairs to the Falls Road Railroad, which operates between Lockport and Rochester.
The grant is expected to support more than 225 jobs in the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.