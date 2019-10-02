A Falls robbery suspect is recovering from injuries he suffered when he jumped out of the third-floor window of a Main Street apartment building Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the unidentified suspect was being sought by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on an arrest warrant stemming from the recent robbery of the 7-11 store at Pine Avenue and 28th Street.
Members of the marshal’s task force reportedly had information that the suspect was staying in a third floor apartment at 2109 Main St. and went there to execute their arrest warrant. Police said as the task force officers knocked on the door of the suspect’s apartment, he jumped from a window at the rear of the building.
Officers found the suspect lying on the ground below the third floor window, suffering from a variety of injuries.
The suspect was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, were he was treated for the injuries.
Police said the suspect was arraigned on the robbery charge and is being held in a secure portion of ECMC under guard by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies.
