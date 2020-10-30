Falls teen gets 10-year term for crime spree

LOCKPORT -- A Niagara Falls teen, convicted in connection with a 2018 crime spree, has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.
Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III handed down the sentence to Joshua Carr on Friday.
Carr, 19, who had originally pleaded guilty to four charges stemming from his crimes, later withdrew his plea and instead pleaded guilty to an entire 22-count grand jury indictment that he had been facing.
He was indicted by a Niagara County grand jury on multiple counts of robbery, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in connection with four robberies that occurred, with a co-defendant, between April and October 2018.
In April 2019, Carr pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery and one count each of second-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny, in a deal with prosecutors. But, in November 2019, Carr convinced Murphy to let him withdraw that plea after arguing that he did not understand what he was agreeing to at the time.
Carr, and his co-defendant, Brandon Ortiz, 22, also of the Falls, were accused of robbing electronics from a victim they met at 13th and North streets in the city, on April 15, 2018, after arranging to buy the goods via a mobile application called LetGo.
They were also charged in the knifepoint robbery of the 7-Eleven store in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue on Oct. 13, 2018.
Three days later, police charged that Ortiz, Carr and an unknown accomplice forced their way into a McKoon Avenue home and robbed six people at gunpoint. They left the scene in a stolen Hyundai Elantra that belonged to one of the residents of the home.
Ortiz previously pleaded guilty to four robbery counts and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison.
Carr's sentencing had been delayed while Murphy considered his request to be sentenced as a youthful offender. The judge ultimately rejected that request.
