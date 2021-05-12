A Falls teen has been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury for the slaying of another teen in Gluck Park on April 8.
The grand jury handed up a one-count indictment of Xavier M. Crayton, 19, charging him with a single count of second-degree murder. Crayton pleaded not guilty to the charge and Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek ordered him held in lieu of bail of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond or $1 million partially secured bond.
First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann had asked Wojtaszek to jail Crayton without bail, citing what she called the strength of the case against him.
Crayton was taken into custody April 20 by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force at a home in Buffalo. Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives and task force agents had been hunting for Crayton for more than a week.
He had been the prime suspect in the stabbing that took the life of Xaviar Travis. Investigators believed that Crayton fled from the Falls after the attack that took Travis' life.
Sources said the investigation of the murder was initially stymied by a lack of cooperation by some potential witnesses. However, detectives were eventually able to gather sufficient evidence linking Crayton to the crime.
Despite commenting on the strength of the case, Hoffmann offered no details during the arraignment.
Patrol officers had been dispatched to a call of a disturbance just after 10 p.m. on April 8 at the park on 16th Street near Weston Avenue and found Travis’ body lying in the street. The initial call indicated that a large group of people were fighting and a man was “on the ground bleeding.”
First officers on the scene said Travis, 19, was “unresponsive” when they arrived. Initial reports from the scene indicated that Travis and others had been involved in a “dice game” when a fight over money involved in the game erupted.
Travis was reported to have suffered a single serious stab wound. Niagara Falls firefighters and EMTs spent close to 10 minutes performing CPR on Travis before rushing him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
He was pronounced dead from his wound a short time after his arrival at Memorial.
