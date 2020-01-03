Falls teen pleads to 22-count indictment

LOCKPORT -- A Falls teen who withdrew his guilty plea to four charges, stemming from a 2018 crime spree, has instead pleaded guilty to the entire 22 count grand jury indictment that he had been facing.
Joshua Carr, 18, who entered his pleas during a hearing on Friday, will face between 12 to 16 years in prison when he is sentenced by Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III. Carr was indicted by a Niagara County grand jury on multiple counts of robbery, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in connection with four robberies that occurred, with a co-defendant, between April and October 2018.
In April 2019, Carr pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery and one count each of second-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny, in a deal with prosecutors. At the time of that plea, Murphy said he would sentence Carr to 12 to 16 years in prison.
But, in November 2019, Carr convinced Murphy to let him withdraw that plea after arguing that he did not understand what he was agreeing to at the time.
Carr, and his co-defendant, Brandon Ortiz, 21, also of the Falls, were accused of robbing electronics from a victim they met at 13th and North streets in the city, on April 15, 2018, after arranging to buy the goods via a mobile application called LetGo.
They were also charged in the knifepoint robbery of the 7-Eleven store in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue on Oct. 13, 2018.
Three days later, police charged that Ortiz, Carr and an unknown accomplice forced their way into a McKoon Avenue home and robbed six people at gunpoint. They left the scene in a stolen Hyundai Elantra that belonged to one of the residents of the home.
Ortiz pleaded guilty in March to four robbery counts and was sentenced in May to 16 years in state prison.
Carr had asked for a new plea offer, with a potentially lesser sentence, but Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman told Murphy that prosecutors would not make another plea offer and that Carr's only option, to avoid a jury trial scheduled to begin on Monday, was to plead to the full indictment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.